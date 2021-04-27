Germany to airlift medical aid to India in coming days

Germany to airlift medical aid to India in coming daysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:12 IST
Germany will "in the coming days" deliver medical equipment to India to help the country contain a surge in coronavirus infections, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The equipment to be airlifted to India includes mobile stations for the production of oxygen as well as ventilators.
