Rajasthan co-op to provide N-95 masks at Rs 20, surgical mask at Rs 3
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:29 IST
The Rajasthan State Cooperative Consumer Federation will provide N-95 and surgical masks for Rs 20 and Rs 3 respectively in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, Minister Udai Lal Anjana said on Tuesday. The federation has decided to provide high quality five-layer N-95 and three-layer surgical masks to the people at affordable rates, he said in a statement. The N-95 masks will be made available for Rs 20 a piece and surgical masks at Rs 3 per piece, which is much lower than the market rates, Anjana said.
Registrar Cooperatives Muktanand Agarwal said that the masks provided by the federation are as per Indian standards as well as European and American standards. He said that it is necessary to wear a mask of high quality to protect oneself from COVID-19 Agarwal said N-95 masks will come in five different colours and surgical masks in two colours The N-95 mask is of five layers capable of stop small viruses up to 0.3 micron, he said.
