Check black marketing of oxygen & medicines, address distribution issues: HC to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:35 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients and address the issue of oxygen distribution to hospitals as well as individuals.

It directed the Delhi government to file a report on the number of deaths of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes due to the shortage of oxygen.

The high court also directed the government to take over the plant of an oxygen refiller for not supplying gas to hospitals and allegedly giving it in black market, and made it clear that the same action should be taken with regard to other suppliers who refuse to fall in line.

Besides, it asked the Delhi government to take account of stock and sale of medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies, as people are unable to get these drugs which are being sold at much higher rates in black market.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which was hearing the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients for over three hours, said non-accounting of oxygen cylinders supplies by Delhi government was leading to “artificial shortage of gas and black marketing”.

The court observed it is not the time to become vultures.

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture,” the bench said to oxygen refillers.

It also said the Delhi government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines,” it said.

