Six suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:14 IST
Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a huge consignment of drugs, concealed in a hideout, was busted, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a specific information, a checkpoint established at Tulkhan in crossing in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district intercepted a man identified as Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Marhama, a police spokesperson said He said during checking, 10 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from his possession.

Bhat was arrested and shifted to a police station, where he remains in custody, the spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered and an investigation was set into motion.

During the course of the investigation and questioning of the arrested drug peddler, investigating team learnt that he was procuring drugs from a drug dealer, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan of Tulkhan village.

On this information, the spokesperson said, a police party along with an executive magistrate raided the house of the drug dealer.

During searches of the house and the courtyard, 34.7 kg of charas powder, 80 bottles codeine phosphate and 4,500 capsules of spasmoproxyvon concealed in an underground hideout, which was busted using a JCB, were recovered, he said.

The drug dealer has been arrested, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, in another incident, in Kulgam, a police party during patrolling at Kharpora intercepted a vehicle with four persons on board, he said.

He identified them as Waqar Ahmad Dar, a resident of Padshahibagh Srinagar, Mohammad Aslam War, a resident of Arwani Bijebhara, Bilal Ahmad Hanji, a resident of Kharpora Frisal and Mehraj-ud-din Wani, a resident of Nowpora Kharpora Frisal.

During checking, 42 bottles of codeine phosphate and 130 g of charas were recovered, he said.

They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, the spokesperson added.

