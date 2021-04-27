Left Menu

Italian prosecutor hopes Genoa bridge trial will start by year end

Prosecutors last week concluded their inquiry into the Genoa bridge collapse, that killed 43 people, and indicated they were preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of infrastructure group Atlantia as well as a number of state officials. Under Italian law, once an investigation has been closed, suspects have three weeks to respond.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:45 IST
Italian prosecutor hopes Genoa bridge trial will start by year end

The Italian prosecutor leading the investigation into a deadly 2018 bridge disaster said on Tuesday he hoped suspects in the case could go on trial by the end of the year. Prosecutors last week concluded their inquiry into the Genoa bridge collapse, that killed 43 people, and indicated they were preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of infrastructure group Atlantia as well as a number of state officials.

Under Italian law, once an investigation has been closed, suspects have three weeks to respond. At that point, prosecutors can seek court authorisation to press charges. Speaking to a group of foreign reporters, Genoa's top prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said he hoped a judge would decide this autumn on pressing charges, with the formal trial opening before the end of December.

"It is clear that this trial is considered a priority," he said. He added that a special courtroom would have to be created to house such a large case, predicting that more than 200 people, including defendants, lawyers, judges and journalists, would follow proceedings.

In a document on the probe's findings seen by Reuters, prosecutors said the bridge collapse was triggered by the rupture of the load-bearing cables. Managers at Atlantia units Autostrade per l'Italia and SPEA allegedly avoided proper checks of the infrastructure and did not correct serious issues that started to emerge only a few years after the viaduct opened in 1967, the document showed.

Former and current officials at the transport ministry allegedly failed to oversee necessary maintenance, prosecutors said. There was no immediate comment last week from those facing potential charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala police register over 20,000 cases for violating COVID protocols

Kerala police on Tuesday registered 20,214 cases across the state for not wearing masks and levied over Rs 55 lakh as fine for violating COVID-19 health protocols.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police has also registered 8,1...

Portugal to maintain COVID aid for companies, families 'at all costs'

Costly measures to support Portuguese companies and families will remain in place as long as necessary despite the huge budget hole they caused in the early months of 2021, the finance minister said on Tuesday.On Monday, the Portuguese gove...

New SIT will take Kotkapura police firing case to logical conclusion: Punjab CM

The new special investigation team SIT would take the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case to its logical conclusion, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.The state cabinet on Monday had decided to set up the new SIT to probe ...

Consider plea for economic stimulus packages: HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state government to consider a plea to provide economic stimulus packages for employees of private and unorganised sectors who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021