BRIEF-Premier League seeks government approval to scrap TV rights auction - FT

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
By Matthew Lavietes and Hugo Greenhalgh NEW YORK, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday were among some 400 companies to call for U.S. lawmakers to pass a key LGBT rights bill that would e...
The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...
Amid a shortage of medicines, a woman attendant of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday alleged that she was threatened of police action by the Gautam Buddh Nagars chief medical officer if she again visited his office for remdesivir.The alleged in...
New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI Info Edge on Tuesday said it will sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the initial public offering IPO of its investee company Zomato. In a regulatory filing, Info Edge said Zomato -- an online food delivery platform -- is...