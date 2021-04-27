Cyprus passport inquiry shows potential conflict risks ignored

A discredited cash-for-passports programme run by Cyprus was plagued by flaws, with more than half of its beneficiaries not entitled to it, and run by a government seemingly unaware of potential conflicts of interest, an official inquiry has found.

Cyprus awarded citizenship to 6,779 people between 2007 and 2020, the vast majority of them Russians, and almost all by the right-wing administration which assumed power in 2013 and was re-elected in 2018. A commission led by the eastern Mediterranean island's former chief justice has found that more than 51 percent of citizenships granted went to people who did not qualify. The island's cabinet rubber-stamped applications despite possible conflicts of interest, it said in a report released on Tuesday.

"The Council of Ministers (cabinet) acted against the principle of natural justice, which includes that no one is judged in his own cause," the report said. It noted the island's president, Nicos Anastasiades, had links with a law firm handling citizenship applications, as did two former cabinet members, but stopped short of criticism.

Cyprus scrapped the scheme in late 2020 after disclosures that not only did bona fide investors benefit from it but also fugitives from justice or politically connected persons from otherwise impoverished nations with pockets deep enough to stump up a minimum 2 million euros ($2.41 million) for citizenship. The report, whose recommendations are not binding, suggests citizenship be rescinded in 66 cases it examined.

The report is redacted, but makes a reference to a 2019 report by Reuters that focused on persons linked to longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen receiving Cypriot passports. In some cases, investigators found fugitives piggy-backing on an application by their spouse as well as cases of properties being sold several times over to different investors through "cancel and release" agreements once citizenship had been obtained.

A Cypriot passport grants visa-free travel throughout the European Union. The European Commission launched infringement procedures against Cyprus over the scheme last year, arguing that granting EU citizenship for pre-determined payments, without any genuine link to the state, undermined the integrity of EU citizenship. ($1 = 0.8282 euros)

