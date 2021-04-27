Child development officer, Anganwadi worker held for bribery

A child development officer from Palghar district and one more person were arrested on Tuesday by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

Goraksh Khose, a CDO in Wada and Anganwadi worker Kalpana Gawli had demanded Rs 20,000 from a person who wanted a permanent job, he said.

''A trap was laid at Gawli's residence and the two were arrested while accepting an amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant,'' he added.

