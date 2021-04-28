Burkina Faso government confirms three foreigners killed in ambush

Burkina Faso government confirms three foreigners killed in ambushReuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 01:57 IST
Burkina Faso's government on Tuesday confirmed that three foreigners were killed in an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol the previous day.
Earlier it had reported that two Spanish citizens and an Irish national were missing alongside a member of the Burkinabe armed forces after the attack near a nature reserve in eastern Burkina Faso.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irish
- Burkinabe
- Burkina Faso
- Spanish
- Burkina Faso's
ALSO READ
Euro area yields dip, focus back to supply with Irish 20-year bond
Euro area yields rise as focus back to supply with Irish 20-year bond
Irish watchdog opens another Facebook probe, over data dump
Euro area yields dip, focus back on supply with Irish 20-year bond
Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025