Burkina Faso government confirms three foreigners killed in ambush

Burkina Faso's government on Tuesday confirmed that three foreigners were killed in an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol the previous day.

Earlier it had reported that two Spanish citizens and an Irish national were missing alongside a member of the Burkinabe armed forces after the attack near a nature reserve in eastern Burkina Faso.

