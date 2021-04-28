U.S. Senate confirms Biden's Pentagon policy nominee

U.S. Senate confirms Biden's Pentagon policy nomineeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 04:04 IST
The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, Colin Kahl, to be the Department of Defense's top policy adviser on Tuesday, ending a bitter confirmation battle with Republicans.
The Senate voted 49 to 45 to confirm Kahl, 49, who served as national security adviser to Biden when the Democrat was vice president, to be undersecretary of defense for policy. The position is the No. 3 civilian job at the Pentagon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
