U.S. Senate confirms Biden's Pentagon policy nominee

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, Colin Kahl, to be the Department of Defense's top policy adviser on Tuesday, ending a bitter confirmation battle with Republicans.

The Senate voted 49 to 45 to confirm Kahl, 49, who served as national security adviser to Biden when the Democrat was vice president, to be undersecretary of defense for policy. The position is the No. 3 civilian job at the Pentagon.

