France arrests Italians who had been on the run after terrorism convictions

France arrests Italians who had been on the run after terrorism convictionsReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:15 IST
Seven Italians, who had been on the run since they were convicted on terrorism charges in Italy, have been arrested in France, the French presidency said on Wednesday.
A search was underway for three other Italians, the presidency added in a statement.
