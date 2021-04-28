Kerala govt to procure 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses for those over 18 yrs

Kerala govt to procure 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses for those over 18 yrsPTI | Thiruva | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:25 IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to procureone crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the third phase of vaccination drivefrom May 1, for those above18 years of age.
A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired online by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
It has been decided to procure 70 lakh doses of Covidshield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin for the vaccination drive from May one, government sources said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Covidshield
- Kerala
