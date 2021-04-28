Left Menu

Maharashtra to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged between 18-44 years

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens aged between 18-44 years to combat the pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:06 IST
Maharashtra to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged between 18-44 years
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens aged between 18-44 years to combat the pandemic. In a tweet, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO), it informed, "Today, the Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44years. #BreakTheChain"

Under phase three of the vaccination drive, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the Central government said on April 19. It also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. The decision to provide free COVID vaccine to all the people in the age group of 18 to 44 in the state was taken in the state cabinet meeting held today.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that the health department is planning for the vaccination program and the citizens will be informed about it in advance. "We have been fighting the battle of COVID for the last one and a half years. Vaccination has been started in the state since January in collaboration with the Center. To date, more than 1.5 crore people under the age of 45 have been vaccinated. This is a record in the country", he said.

Discussions have been held with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and all other key colleagues in this regard. The Chief Minister added that despite the current financial crisis in the state, the health of the citizens is the top priority and that is why the decision to provide free vaccines to all the people between the ages of 18 and 44 was taken at the state cabinet meeting.

Vaccines from Serum and Bharat Biotech are currently available, and in consultation with them, more and more vaccines will be made available, informed the release. The Chief Minister has instructed the administration to ensure that there is no hindrance in planning the immunisation program for the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Citizens in this age group should register on the CoWin mobile app, not rush to vaccination centers anywhere. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. govt boosts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contract to $1.25 bln

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government had agreed to increase the contract for the companys COVID-19 vaccine by 236 million to roughly 1.25 billion, to include additional costs related to the shots studies.The company and the Bio...

Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg. The mural in President Vladimir Putins hometown showed a ...

Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed

Sterling edged lower to the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback strengthened across the board ahead of the Federal Reserves policy decision due later in the day.The dollars strength is likely to be transitory, analysts said, as the U.S. ce...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq futures drop after mixed tech earnings; Fed meeting eyed

Futures tracking the Dow and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday after a mixed batch of earnings from big technology companies, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to stick to its promise of keeping mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021