Left Menu

Vatican No. 2 skips trip to Venezuela, cites pandemic

PTI | Rome | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:39 IST
Vatican No. 2 skips trip to Venezuela, cites pandemic

The Vatican No. 2 is skipping a planned trip to Venezuela this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's former ambassador to Caracas, had planned to celebrate the April 30 beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, dubbed the “doctor of the poor.” The Vatican said Wednesday that because of issues linked to the pandemic, Parolin wouldn't make the trip.

His visit coincided with revived efforts by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government to court the Biden administration in hopes it will ease sanctions meant to isolate the socialist leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wales to begins Six Nations title defence against Ireland in 2022

Six Nations champions Wales will begin their title defence against Ireland in the first round of the 2022 tournament while Scotland host England on the same day, organisers announced on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Feb. 5 while the f...

Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative fig...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT--Dow, Nasdaq open lower after tech, Boeing results; Fed in focus

The Dow and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings from big technology firms and downbeat Boeing results, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose...

Soccer-Super League proposal has not devalued Europa League: Man Utd's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday brushed aside suggestions the Europa League had been devalued after the clubs owners attempted to form a breakaway Super League, saying their goal was to win the trophy again. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021