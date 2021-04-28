Left Menu

Former senior home department official chargesheeted in DOB fudging case in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:43 IST
Former senior home department official chargesheeted in DOB fudging case in J-K

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a former special secretary (legal) in the home department for forging his own date of birth for undue benefits.

A charge sheet has also been filed against Mohammad Salim Qasmi, a resident of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, for his role in the conspiracy but the proceedings against him would be abated since he has died, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch Jammu said.

He said the charge sheet against the retrospectively retired special secretary Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganai was filed in the special anti-corruption court in a record time of 48 days of the registration of a case for judicial determination.

Ganai has been chargesheeted for misusing his official position, whereby he took unauthorised custody of his service book and forged his date of birth therein to get undue benefits as a public servant, the spokesperson said.

''The case owes its origin to a written communication made with the Crime Branch, Jammu, by the J-K government along with allied documents, including a written complaint lodged by Ghulam Mohd Bhat of Hanjura village of Chadoora, alleging that Ganai who was till March 5, 2021 posted as special secretary (legal) to the home department J-K government, has used his official position to grab money and enjoy power as a senior legal officer,'' the spokesperson said.

He said it was also alleged that the accused has ''forged and manipulated'' his own date of birth in official records.

According to his actual date of birth, he was supposed to have retired two years back in March, 2019, but by forgery and manipulations the accused has added four more years to his due government service, at a senior rank by taking undue advantage of his official position, the spokesperson said.

On the basis of a complaint and an inquiry report, he said the instant criminal case was registered on March 9 for an in-depth investigation.

Consequently, the accused was arrested to face the probe, the spokesperson said, adding that the accused was retrospectively superannuated from service on March 5 this year by the government with effect from the date on which he should have retired. ''During the further course of investigation, records were seized, statements of the witnesses were recorded and scientific evidence was sought which established that the accused had forged his date of birth from March 3, 1959 to March 3, 1963 by misusing his official position as a public servant,'' he said.

The spokesperson said the charges of hatching a criminal conspiracy, forgery, misuse of official position, cheating has been proved against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...

India imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical from 4 regions

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical used in foam making from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, for five years to guard domestic players from cheap shipments. The duty was imposed following recommendat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021