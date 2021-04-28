Moldova top court cancels state of emergency, opening way for snap election

Moldova top court cancels state of emergency, opening way for snap electionReuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:43 IST
Moldova's Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that a decision by parliament to introduce a state of emergency in the ex-Soviet republic was unconstitutional, a legal move that opens the way for a snap parliamentary election.
The parliament declared a 60-day state of emergency in March in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The court ruling now enables Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu to dissolve the parliament and to call new elections. Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Sandu could dissolve the assembly.
