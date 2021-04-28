Covid crisis a trailer of what might happen due to climate change: Jayant Sinha

Climate change is a ''very very serious issue'' and the coronavirus crisis in some way is actually a trailer for what might happen if the environment change goes unchecked, the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Jayant Sinha, said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by Bombay Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Sinha noted that India has a huge problem of job creation and the country is not creating good jobs fast enough.

'' Climate change is a very very serious issue today ... coronavirus crisis in some way is actually a trailer for what might happen if we have unchecked climate change,'' he said.

Sinha said that everybody is worried about the pandemic because of the terrible impact it has around the world.

He pointed out that after Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), every single serious epidemiologist warned that the world is going to face a global pandemic.

''In fact most people believe that corona pandemic which we are dealing with is not a big one. There is a bigger pandemic that can happen,'' he said adding the world did not do anything about it.

Sinha observed that countries are not good in dealing with long-term challenges.

''Somehow in the next few decades, Mumbai is going to be under water because of rise in sea level,'' he said.

Noting that people want good jobs in India, Sinha said, ''We are not creating good jobs fast enough.'' He said the government needs to create green jobs, high quality jobs while at the same time bringing down carbon emissions.

He said that it is difficult for large industries to innovate but added large companies are doing good job in reducing the carbon emissions.

