Left Menu

HC questions Centre’s oxygen allocation order on supply from WB, Odisha to Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:42 IST
HC questions Centre’s oxygen allocation order on supply from WB, Odisha to Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned the Centre's oxygen allocation order which allows the national capital to receive the life-saving gas from three far-off plants in West Bengal and Odisha thereby consuming a lot of time in transportation.

The high court pointed out that Delhi has not been supplied with the complete allocated quantity of medical oxygen, that is, 490 metric tonnes per day for treating COVID-19 patients even for a single day and observed that actions are required to be taken on SOS basis.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, observed that it three of the plants are situated in West Bengal and Odisha at a distance of 1300-1500 km and asked senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao, who was appointed amicus curiae, to study the national allocation order and give suggestions on optimal usage of tankers and minimization of turn-around time.

Rao was asked to communicate the suggestions to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had initially opposed the idea of amicus looking into the national allocation plan.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said the issue was raised at the central war room.

When the central government officer concerned denied it, Mehra said they would again do it, this time the communication would be in writing.

''People will keep dying and you will keep sitting. So many lives we are losing because of your inaction. What about the promise of 480-490 Metric Tonnes of oxygen per day. How many states are facing the kind of shortage Delhi is facing,'' the bench told the central government officer.

The bench said now the Delhi government has even arranged the tankers and what was the point of allocating certain quantity of oxygen to Delhi when it was not being supplied.

''It actually pains my heart. I don't know what to say now. At least take empty tankers back by air,'' Justice Palli said.

The bench further said, ''You have to do it on SOS basis. You can't say one round of oxygen for Delhi will take 5 days. You can airlift empty tankers. If your turn around time is five days, we must say your allocation is bad.'' To this, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said whatever is humanly possible is being done and there is a complete coordinated effort in this regard.

During the hearing, Mehta assured the bench that the government will reapply minds on mapping and said if the amicus looks at it, it will be counter-productive.

To this, the bench said let the amicus come with suggestions and the Centre shall look into the logistic problems relating to transporting oxygen from the far away plants to Delhi.

The court asked the Centre to file its response in this regard by April 30.

When the court observed that reasons should be given by the officials in case they reject the suggestions made by the amicus, Mehta submitted that such a direction would not be feasible.

''It is a dynamic exercise. Officers should not be spending time on recording reasons. That may not be necessary,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...

Pakistan urges Taliban to rejoin Afghan peace process ahead of Istanbul conference

Ahead of the Istanbul conference on Afghanistan slated for next month, Pakistan is putting efforts to convince the Taliban for rejoining the peace process otherwise the Taliban may face tough actions from Islamabad. This comes after the Afg...

Golf-Thomas supports bonus pool but paying no attention to it

Justin Thomas voiced his support on Wednesday for the PGA Tours new bonus structure that will reward the games biggest stars but the world number two will not lose any sleep over where he sits in the payout rankings. Thomas was speaking a w...

PowerGrid InvIT garners Rs 3,480 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 3,480 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer, which opens for subscription on Thursday. It has been decided to allocate 34,80,74,100 units...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021