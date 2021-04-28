Blinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting - State Dept

Blinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting - State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:22 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Iceland on May 19-20 to participate in a meeting of the Arctic Council, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken has held a phone call with his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thordarson on Monday and the two ministers discussed Blinken's planned trip to Rejkjavik, Price said.
