Blinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting - State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Iceland on May 19-20 to participate in a meeting of the Arctic Council, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken has held a phone call with his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thordarson on Monday and the two ministers discussed Blinken's planned trip to Rejkjavik, Price said.

