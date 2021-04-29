Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who were unhappy about their sister’s marriage with a man they had warned her against, killed their brother in-law and four of his family members, including his mother. “The accused attacked the house of their brother-in-law Anwar Ali, his mother, two sisters and cousin. The accused had already killed their sister few days before Ramadan in Chamkani area,” a senior police official said. He said today (Wednesday) the accused attacked their brother-in-law’s family to take revenge of marrying their sister in a way not acceptable in Pushtoon society.

Roshan Zeb Khan, DSP Pabbi Circle, along with police team rushed to the site and conducted search operation to nab the culprits, however, they had fled the spot before that. The police have registered the case and started investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)