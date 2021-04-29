Former Karnataka CM receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru. India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has started on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

