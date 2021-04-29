Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:10 IST
India focusing on procuring oxygen-related equipment to deal with COVID: FS Shringla

India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

Shringla also said that India is looking at procuring 400,000 units of Remdesivir medicine from Egypt besides exploring to get it from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

At a media media briefing, he said over 40 countries have come forward to offer assistance to India to help in view of the unprecedented situation.

The foreign secretary said the government has been majorly focusing on procuring oxygen generators, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers as well as liquid oxygen.

He said the medical supplies are being sourced through direct procurement and other modes.

Shringla said two special aircraft carrying large amounts of medical supplies from the US are expected to reach India by Friday and another one is likely in the next few days. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.PTI MPB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

