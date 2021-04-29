Left Menu

Spain recovers 24 bodies from migrant boat off Canaries

The bodies of 24 sub-Saharan migrants, among them two minors, who are believed to have died of thirst and hunger as they tried to cross from the west coast of Africa to the Canary Islands, were brought to land by Spains Maritime Rescue Service Wednesday evening.Their wooden boat was first spotted by a Spanish Air Force plane drifting in the Atlantic Ocean some 490 kilometers 304 miles from the island of El Hierro on Monday.Only three people on board were still alive but barely moving according to rescuers.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:46 IST
Spain recovers 24 bodies from migrant boat off Canaries

The bodies of 24 sub-Saharan migrants, among them two minors, who are believed to have died of thirst and hunger as they tried to cross from the west coast of Africa to the Canary Islands, were brought to land by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service Wednesday evening.

Their wooden boat was first spotted by a Spanish Air Force plane drifting in the Atlantic Ocean some 490 kilometers (304 miles) from the island of El Hierro on Monday.

Only three people on board were still alive but barely moving according to rescuers. Two men and one woman were airlifted in serious condition by a military helicopter to the island of Tenerife and were hospitalized, the Spanish government delegation in the Canary Islands said. According to Spanish Air Force rescuers speaking to local television, survivors reported they had spent 22 days at sea. The deadly Atlantic sea journey from the Western coast of Africa to the Spanish archipelago has become a major route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and economic hardship exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Depending on the point of departure along the coast of West Africa, migrant boats have to navigate anywhere from 400 to 1,500 kilometers (250 to 940 miles) to reach the European Islands, and often run out of food, water and fuel before reaching their destination. Some 4,300 migrants and refugees have reached the Canaries so far this year while 90 people, including women and children, are known to have perished along the way, the U.N.'s migration and refugee agencies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

In 2020 at least 849 people died or went missing trying to reach the Canaries, while 23,000 reached their destination, according to IOM's Missing Migrants Project. The true death toll, however, is believed to be much higher, the agency admits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health ministry releases revised guidelines for home isolation of mild COVID-19 cases

The health ministry on Thursday issued the Revised guidelines for home isolation of mildasymptomatic COVID-19 cases, in which it advised against attempting to procure or administer Remdesivir injections at home, underlining that it should b...

Equity indices close flat, JSW Steel up 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices trimmed early gains to close flat on Thursday after traders booked profit in auto and financial scrips amid economic uncertainty. The BSE SP Sensex closed 32 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 49,766 while the Nifty ...

White paper on biomedical engineering education released

Chennai, Apr 29 PTI Academics from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and representatives of other top educational institutions have released a white paper on biomedical engineering education in the country, officials said on Thursday.Ti...

S.Korea athletes headed to Olympics relieved to get coronavirus shots

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics received their first doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, as the countrys inoculation programme struggles with a shortage of supplies. Vaccinations are n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021