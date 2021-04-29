Left Menu

Patnaik urges PM to waive central force deployment charges to tackle LWE

request you again to kindly reconsider the matter and direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to waive the amount that has been charged towards deployment of Central Forces in Odisha, he added.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:18 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking waiver of charges towards deployment of central forces to deal with Left Wing Extremism in the state.

Patnaik's missive to the PM comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs requested payment of Rs 4,562.23 for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces till October 1, 2020.

''LWE is a national issue and a grave internal security threat to the integrity of the nation. This major challenge has to be addressed by both the government of India and the state governments jointly.

''Besides, the Government of Odisha has been proactive in spending from its scanty resources in creating and deploying security forces even amidst its tight fiscal situation,'' he said in the letter.

The state had earlier urged the Centre in 2015 to reconsider the charge, but it had clarified that there had been no change in the extant policy as approved earlier by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Barring a few special category states, others are required to bear the full cost for CAPF deployment, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also pointed out that around 15 battalions of the state police have been raised to combat LWE, besides creation of 30,000 posts in the police cadre and specialised training centres.

''I would... request you again to kindly reconsider the matter and direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to waive the amount that has been charged towards deployment of Central Forces in Odisha,'' he added.

