One held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI): A 32-year-old man was apprehended here on Thursday for allegedly selling oxygen cylinders without any valid permission and on high rates, police said.

On credible information, a police team along with officials from the Drugs Control Administration raided a godown at Golkonda and seized 19 oxygen cylinders from the the man's possession.

During inquiry it was revealed that in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the man hatched a plan to sell oxygen cylinders at higher rates and without any valid permission from the authorities concerned, police added.PTI VVK BN BALA BALA

