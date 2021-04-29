Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL94 VIRUS-PM-LD-COUNCIL PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Friday; COVID situation to be discussed New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday to discuss the prevailing situation in the country, sources said.

DEL93 BIZ-LD BHRATBIOTECH-VACCINE-PRICE CUT Bharat Biotech cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 400/dose New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a cut in the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' it plans to sell to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

DEL95 VIRUS-IAF-LD OXYGEN IAF airlifts 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai to India on Thursday.

DEL96 POL- EXIT POLLS Exit polls project tight race in West Bengal, put ruling BJP ahead in Assam New Delhi: Exit polls on Thursday forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the high-profile West Bengal assembly polls, while the ruling Left combine was projected to retain power in Kerala and so was the case for the saffron party in Assam. DEL92 EC-POLLS 76.07 pc recorded in eighth and final phase of Bengal polls New Delhi: A voter turnout of 76.07 per cent was recorded in the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

DEL89 BIZ-FACEBOOK-OVERSIGHT BOARD Oversight Board overturns FB decision to remove post containing insinuations against RSS, PM New Delhi: An independent board set up by Facebook has overturned the social media giant's decision to remove a user's post under its rules on 'Dangerous individuals and Organisations', and urged the social media platform to ''avoid mistakes'' that ''silence the voices of religious minorities''.

DEL100 DL-VACCINE-SUPPLY-LD COVISHIELD Delhi govt to procure 67 lakh Covishield doses from SII, 3 lakh shots to be delivered by May 3 New Delhi: The Delhi government will procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh doses will be delivered by May 3, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL88 VIRUS-SHRINGLA-LD INDIA Over 40 countries offered assistance to India to fight COVID-19: Shringla New Delhi: Over 40 countries have committed to provide India urgently-required medical supplies like oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines to help it deal with an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

DEL98 HR-FARMERS-TIKAIT Farmer unions ready to discuss agri laws with Centre but it has to be about repealing those: Tikait Chandigarh: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the farmer unions are ready to discuss the three contentious agri laws with the Centre whenever it wants to resume talks but asserted the discussion would have to be about repealing the legislation.

DEL78 VACCINE-STATES-LD DOSES Centre says over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states New Delhi: More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. DEL70 VIRUS-WEF-SURVEY Majority in India support COVID jab certificate for international travel, daily activities: Survey New Delhi/Geneva: Amid a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of Indians support requiring vaccine certificates for international travel as well as everyday activities such as accessing shops, restaurants and offices, a new survey showed on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD21 VIRUS-SC-GST Plea in SC for GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking GST exemption for Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir and other COVID-19 related drugs with similar generic constitution as well as medical equipment. LGD22 DL-HC-VIRUS-OXYGEN-PLANTS Expedite installation of PSA oxygen plants in Delhi: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Centre to expedite the installation of the remaining four Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, out of a total eight, in the national capital in view of the current crisis created by a massive surge in COVID-19 infections.

FOREIGN FGN62 CHINA-INDIA-WANG-LD VIRUS Chinese Foreign Minister promises to do utmost in supporting India's fight against COVID-19 surge Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday promised to do the utmost in supporting India's fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace. By K J M Varma FGN61 US-BIDEN-2NDLDALL ADDRESS US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress Washington: Declaring that ''America is rising anew'' under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a ''strong'' military presence in the Indo-Pacific ''not to start conflict, but to prevent one'' as Beijing became more assertive in the strategically vital region. By Lalit K Jha PTI SRY

