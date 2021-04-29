Key Navalny ally says Anti-Corruption Foundation will not be disbanded

Key Navalny ally says Anti-Corruption Foundation will not be disbandedReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:42 IST
The head of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Thursday its activities will not cease, regardless of an upcoming court hearing that may declare the main pillars of Navalny's political group extremist.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation may not exist as a legal entity after the court rules in the case, Ivan Zhdanov, the Foundation's head, said on a YouTube broadcast, but its activities will continue, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
