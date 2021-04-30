France detects first cases of Indian COVID variant -ministry

France detects first cases of Indian COVID variant -ministryReuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 03:57 IST
France detected its first cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, currently very present in India, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.
A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said. Two other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B.1.617
- France
- India
- Health Ministry
- Indian
ALSO READ
India-France sign agreement for cooperation on Gaganyaan mission
Space agencies of India and France sign agreement for cooperation on India's human space mission Gaganyaan: French agency CNES.
France advises its citizens in Pakistan to leave country temporarily - diplomatic source
France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after serious threats - sources
France urges its nationals in Pak to leave country after violent protests by radical religious group