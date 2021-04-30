Left Menu

France: National homage for police official stabbed at work

France is holding a national ceremony Friday to honour a police official who was stabbed to death inside her police station in what authorities say was an Islamic extremist attack.The attack stunned the quiet town of Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, where the police official was killed a week ago, and where Prime Minister Jean Castex is leading Fridays ceremony alongside top government and police officials.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:47 IST
France: National homage for police official stabbed at work

France is holding a national ceremony Friday to honour a police official who was stabbed to death inside her police station in what authorities say was an Islamic extremist attack.

The attack stunned the quiet town of Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, where the police official was killed a week ago, and where Prime Minister Jean Castex is leading Friday's ceremony alongside top government and police officials. The suspected assailant was shot and killed by police.

The victim, unarmed administrative employee Stephanie Monferme, was stabbed as she returned to the station after extending the time on her parking space.

It was the latest of multiple attacks in recent years targeting French police. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office took over the investigation of the April 23 stabbing, but has released only limited information about the assailant's suspected links to extremism.

The chief prosecutor said that the Tunisian-born suspect, identified as Jamel G, had no criminal record or evidence of radicalisation, and said investigators are trying to determine whether other people or groups helped or inspired him. The prosecutor said the suspect had listened to religious songs inciting to “jihad” just before the attack, and witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar,'' Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government has been increasing police powers amid voter concerns about security. The government presented a new counterterrorism and intelligence bill Wednesday that had been planned before last week's attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit Centre....

Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited KLI on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.The company is in receipt of approval...

Pfizer-BioTech seek vaccine OK for children

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request for European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in E...

31 at Ambala juvenile home tested positive for COVID

Out of the 71 juveniles lodged at Ambala Observation Home, 31 have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.On Wednesday, some children showed COVID-like symptoms, following which the health department conducted tests, Civil s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021