Left Menu

Pope names new bishop for Biden's Wilmington diocese

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:53 IST
Pope names new bishop for Biden's Wilmington diocese

US President Joseph Biden has a new bishop.

Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignation of Wilmington, Delaware Bishop Francis Malooly, who at 77 is two years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops.

Francis appointed the current vicar for clergy in the Rockville Center, New York diocese, Monsignor William Koening, to replace Malooly.

Koening, 64, a Queens native, was ordained a bishop in Rockville Center in 1983 and held a series of parish and diocesan positions before being put in charge of the diocese's clergy last year.

Biden, the second Catholic president of the United States, worships both at his home in Wilmington and in Washington.

Both Malooly and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, have made clear that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at churches they oversee despite his support for abortion rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's message, woman cricketer comes forward to donate blood

By Anuj Mishra Inspired by Master blaster Sachin Tendulkars recent appeal to donate blood, a woman first-class cricketer has come forward to contribute towards the nation in fight against coronavirus.Last week, Tendulkar had urged the citiz...

Steeped in spycraft, cybersecurity firm Darktrace rockets on London debut

Darktrace, a cybersecurity company advised by former MI5 and CIA spymasters, leaped more than 40 on its market debut on Friday, delivering a boost to the London market after the spectacular flop of Deliveroo last month. The company was pric...

COVID-19 worst-hit six districts in Punjab to tighten micro containment: CM

Ruling out a complete lockdown for now, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed deputy commissioners of the states six worst-affected districts to further tighten the micro-containment strategy and ensure more testing to sl...

Non-food credit grows 4.9% in March: RBI data

Non-food credit grew 4.9 per cent in March 2021 as against a growth of 6.7 per cent in the year-ago month, RBI data showed. Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 12.3 per cent in March 2021 from 4.2 per cent in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021