Two held in Delhi for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant prices

Two men were arrested in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Friday for allegedly selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates, police said.

The accused -- Vinay Kumar and Keval Singh -- used to procure oxygen cylinders from Faridkot in Punjab and sell them at higher rates, they said.

Police got a tip-off that Kumar and Singh would arrive in Paschim Vihar in an ambulance on Friday.

Both the accused were arrested, a senior police officer said.

Six oxygen cylinders were seized, police said, adding that the duo used to charge Rs 28,000 to 35,000 for one oxygen cylinder.

