Sexual harassment of woman IPS officer: Complete probe in six

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CB-CID to complete in six weeks, the probe into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a senior police official, since placed under suspension.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh also directed the investigation wing to obtain sanction from the government to prosecute all the top police officials involved in the case before filing the final report.

Earlier, the court, which had taken up the case on its own and monitoring it, was told by State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan that as many as 106 witnesses have been examined so far.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of the woman official by an Additional DGP level official, who is now under suspension.

State special senior counsel A L Somayaji submitted that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has already submitted the preliminary inquiry report to the state Home secretary.

The judge also refused to hear a plea from D Kannan, former SP, challenging his suspension in connection with the episode.

He cannot hear the plea unless the Chief Justice orders so, the judge told him.

The judge posted the matter for further hearing on June 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)