Left Menu

Sexual harassment of woman IPS officer: Complete probe in six

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:46 IST
Sexual harassment of woman IPS officer: Complete probe in six

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CB-CID to complete in six weeks, the probe into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a senior police official, since placed under suspension.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh also directed the investigation wing to obtain sanction from the government to prosecute all the top police officials involved in the case before filing the final report.

Earlier, the court, which had taken up the case on its own and monitoring it, was told by State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan that as many as 106 witnesses have been examined so far.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of the woman official by an Additional DGP level official, who is now under suspension.

State special senior counsel A L Somayaji submitted that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has already submitted the preliminary inquiry report to the state Home secretary.

The judge also refused to hear a plea from D Kannan, former SP, challenging his suspension in connection with the episode.

He cannot hear the plea unless the Chief Justice orders so, the judge told him.

The judge posted the matter for further hearing on June 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.Who doesnt p...

French firm Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to railways

Alstom has successfully manufactured and delivered the 100th electric locomotive to the Indian Railways, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said on Friday.Built in one of the countrys largest integrated greenfield manufactu...

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passes away due to Covid-19; Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday expressed her condolences for Chandro Tomar, fondly known as Shooter Dadi, who passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 for the past few days. Bhumi, who played Chandros character on screen in A...

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province - local official

A huge blast in Afghanistans eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said. The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logars provincial council, Hasibullah ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021