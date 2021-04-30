Police station in Delhi providing medical oxygen to needy

Left Menu

The Greater Kailash police station in Delhi has arranged two big oxygen cylinders and is providing the life-saving gas to the relatives of coronavirus patients, officials said on Friday.Station House Officer SHO Greater Kailash Ritesh Sharma said, police received a distress call on Friday from a resident of Greater Kailash who said he has COVID-19 patients in his family and they were running out of oxygen.We immediately responded to the call and took the empty cylinder from him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:49 IST
The Greater Kailash police station in Delhi has arranged two big oxygen cylinders and is providing the life-saving gas to the relatives of coronavirus patients, officials said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Greater Kailash Ritesh Sharma said, police received a distress call on Friday from a resident of Greater Kailash who said he has COVID-19 patients in his family and they were running out of oxygen.

''We immediately responded to the call and took the empty cylinder from him. The cylinder was filed with oxygen and later handed over to him,'' Sharma said.

He also said that the staff of the police station is collectively helping the citizens in any emergency.

''We are trying to arrange all the emergency services to the residents. Our personnel keep waiting for hours in queue to fill the oxygen cylinders from different part of the national capital and NCR to further supply the gas to needy people. We are doing our jobs which is helping the citizens,'' the SHO said.

The coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital and many are losing the battle to this deadly virus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said police personnel, in these challenging times, are extending help to the needy people, also by providing rations.

''Besides helping senior citizens and women, they are also ensuring a green corridor to the oxygen and other emergency vehicles. They are also performing the last rites of many deceased people, whose families are unable to perform their last rites due to various reasons. This is the humane face of Delhi Police, which has been at the forefront of the fight against this pandemic,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

