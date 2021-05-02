Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree ceasefire after border clashes

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed what they called a complete ceasefire on Saturday after reports of fresh shooting and troop build-ups in the aftermath of border clashes earlier this week that killed 49 people. The heads of the countries' state security bodies announced the agreement in a joint briefing in Kyrgyzstan hours after Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said Tajik troops opened fire on Kyrgyz vehicles on their side of the border.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 02:28 IST
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree ceasefire after border clashes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed what they called a complete ceasefire on Saturday after reports of fresh shooting and troop build-ups in the aftermath of border clashes earlier this week that killed 49 people.

The heads of the countries' state security bodies announced the agreement in a joint briefing in Kyrgyzstan hours after Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said Tajik troops opened fire on Kyrgyz vehicles on their side of the border. The presidents of the two Central Asian nations also spoke on the phone on Saturday to discuss further steps, their offices said.

"The tragedy that happened in the border area must never happen again," Saimumin Yatiyev, head of Tajikistan's State National Security Committee, said as he stood next to his Kyrgyz counterpart Kamchybek Tashiyev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with his counterparts in both countries, urging them to stick to the ceasefire agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which are former Soviet republics, host Russian military bases and consider Moscow strategically. The clashes broke out this week along the frontier between Tajikistan's Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a reservoir and pump, claimed by both sides, on the Isfara River.

Villagers from opposing sides hurled rocks at each other and border guards joined the fray with guns, mortars and even, according to Kyrgyz border guards, a Tajik attack helicopter. At least one Kyrgyz border outpost and a number of houses on both sides were set ablaze and Kyrgyzstan said it had evacuated thousands of people from the area.

"Eight houses that stood next to mine have been destroyed. How am I going to return there?" said Maria Ismanova, a resident of the Ak Sai village who along with many others has been evacuated to the city of Batken. Kyrgyz authorities reported 34 people killed, all but three of them civilians, and 132 wounded. Local government sources in Tajikistan said 15 people had been killed on its side, including six border guards and one policeman.

The area where the clashes broke out contains a road that connects the Tajik exclave of Vorukh to the mainland. Another road that crosses a disputed border patch is the only link between Kyrgyzstan's Leilek district and the rest of the country. While small-scale disputes are frequent along the poorly demarcated border, they rarely escalate to the extent seen this week. Hundreds of people have rallied across both countries expressing a desire to travel to the conflict zone and, in some cases demanding weapons from their governments.

"We are almost certain that this was a deliberate action by the Tajik leadership," said Kamchybek Dosmatov from the village of Arka near the border. "I understand that the politicians of Tajikistan are more interested in this conflict. Ordinary people, like us, have become victims."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DR Congo declares state of siege over eastern bloodshed

Adds reports of killing of imam at Beni mosque By Erikas Mwisi KambaleBENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 1 Reuters - M ilitants killed at least 19 people, including 10 soldiers, in raids on two villages in the east of Democratic Republ...

Chad: UN rights office profoundly disturbed over violence against protesters

Six people were reportedly killed and several wounded in the capital, NDjamena, on Tuesday and in the second-largest city, Moundou, Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for OHCHR, told the regular press briefing in Geneva.And while more than 700 pe...

Brazil registers 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 tota...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April.As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Maldive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021