Saudi air defenses intercept drone headed towards Khamis Mushait - coalition

Saudi air defenses intercept drone headed towards Khamis Mushait - coalitionReuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 04:19 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early on Sunday that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state media reported.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait with a drone earlier, adding that the "hit was precise". There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities of any damages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
