Maha: Civic official held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tax official of the civic body in Maharashtra's Nagpur city and a employee of a tech company were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on Friday, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused had allegedly demanded the bribe to reduce assessed property tax of the complainant, the official said.

Tax collector Suraj Surendra Ganvir (34) of Asi Nagar Zone and tech company employee Ravindra Bhaurao Bagade (31) were arrested by the ACB, he said.

The complainant, an owner of a resort and lawn in Nara area near Jaripatka, had received an assessed tax receipt of Rs 80 lakh with the tax collector's signature, he said.

The complainant approached Bagade, who advised him to reach out to Ganvir to get the tax reduced, the official said.

When the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the duo from Jaripatka, he added.

