Left Menu

German priests defy Vatican ban by blessing same-sex unions

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, May 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Catholic Church has lost touch with the "living reality" of LGBT+ people, said one of more than 100 German priests who are defying the Vatican this week by blessing same-sex couples. In a move that angered liberals within the 1.3 billion-member Church, the Vatican's doctrinal office said in March that priests cannot bless same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, despite ministers doing so in countries such as Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:49 IST
German priests defy Vatican ban by blessing same-sex unions

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, May 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Catholic Church has lost touch with the "living reality" of LGBT+ people, said one of more than 100 German priests who are defying the Vatican this week by blessing same-sex couples.

In a move that angered liberals within the 1.3 billion-member Church, the Vatican's doctrinal office said in March that priests cannot bless same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, despite ministers doing so in countries such as Germany. "If we say that God is love, I cannot tell people who embrace loyalty, unity and responsibility to each other that theirs is not love, that it's a fifth-or sixth-class love," said Christian Olding, a priest in the western city of Geldern.

"I look forward to the blessing. We're going have all forms of relationships: classic heterosexual marriages, divorced and remarried couples, unmarried couples and yes, also same-sex couples," Olding told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We're going have the whole diversity of love."

Priests and dioceses all over Germany have joined the "Liebe Gewinnt" or "Love Wins" initiative, with blessings taking place this week in cities like Berlin, Munich and Cologne, home to Germany's largest archdiocese, as well as rural areas. The March ban on blessings, which Pope Francis approved, sparked dissent within the Church and surprised many because he has been more conciliatory towards gay people than perhaps any other pontiff.

The pope has held meetings with gay couples and encouraged those who want to raise their children in the Church to do so. In 2013, he made the now-famous remark "Who am I to judge" about gay people seeking God and trying to live by the Church's rules. The Church teaches that being gay is not inherently sinful but forbids same-sex sexual activity.

In March, more than 2.000 priests, theologians and other members of the Catholic Church in Germany and Austria signed a petition in favour of blessing same-sex couples. "When someone says that something cannot be discussed anymore, I find that unreasonable and inappropriate," Olding said, adding that the Church had lost touch with its LGBT+ followers.

"I live in the centre of society. I don't want to be separated from the daily living reality of the people I accompany as a priest." According to the Pew Research Center, a U.S.-based think-tank, 86% of Germans think homosexuality should be accepted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor IYM on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.After a comprehensive review and in view of the ...

21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.O...

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...

Sebi comes out with new proposal for segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday comes out with a fresh proposal for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level amid instances of misuse of client collateral by trading members.Also, it has proposed to build a mechanism for re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021