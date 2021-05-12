GM commissions review of reported Mexico labor rights abuse

General Motors said on Tuesday it had retained a third-party firm to conduct an independent review after the automaker's union in Silao, Mexico, was accused of tampering with a worker vote.

"GM condemns violations of labor rights and actions to restrict collective bargaining. We do not believe there was any GM involvement in the alleged violations or that any government-approved inspectors were denied access to the facility, and have retained a third-party firm to conduct an independent and thorough review," GM said in a statement. "The company will cooperate with the U.S. government and the Mexican Labor Ministry and other stakeholders to protect the integrity of the process."

