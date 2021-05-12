Maha: MSEDCL engineer held for taking bribe from contractor

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor, officials said.

Deputy executive engineer Gajanan Baliram Dabre (54), posted at Khapa sub-station in Nagpur's Saoner tehsil, had sought the money from the contractor to accept a report of completion of shifting of some high tension power lines, the ACB said in a release on Tuesday.

The contractor approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed on Tuesday while he was accepting the bribe in his office, it said.

An offence was registered against him under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

