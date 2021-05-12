Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:13 IST
Maha: Bullets fired at NCP MLA's office in Pimpri, none hurt

A civic contractor's manager allegedly fired around three bullets at NCP leader and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode's office on Wednesday afternoon in Pimpri Chinchwad township near here following a heated argument, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that they were trying to find out if the bullets were aimed at Bansode or some other person.

The incident occurred around 2 pm in Pimpri, he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said the incident took place following an argument between the contractor's manager and Bansode's men.

''The manager of the contractor had come to Bansode's office, where an argument broke out between him and the MLA's men. Soon it led to a brawl and the former allegedly fired multiple shots,'' he said.

He added that nobody was injured in the firing.

''Our police teams have reached the spot and the sequence of event is being investigated and the person, who allegedly opened the fire, has been detained,'' Prakash said.

