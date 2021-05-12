Left Menu

U'khand to import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik

The chief secretary said the state has received 80 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre whereas the states daily oxygen requirement is 60 tonnes.We have been allotted two containers of 20 tonnes each.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand will import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik vaccine over the next two months, officials said on Wednesday.

Giving the information at a press conference here, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said a five-member committee has been constituted for the purpose and the required funds have been arranged.

The state government has also requested the country's leading vaccine manufacturing companies to supply doses of the vaccine to Uttarakhand, he said.

He said the state government is constantly in talks with the Centre also as vaccine doses received so far are not adequate. ''We will get 8 lakh doses this month and 9 lakh doses next on the condition that the second dose is administered to people who have already got the first dose,'' he said. The chief secretary said the state has received 80 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre whereas the state's daily oxygen requirement is 60 tonnes.

''We have been allotted two containers of 20 tonnes each. We have requested the Centre for more containers and by Friday we will be getting six more of them,'' he said. The chief secretary reiterated that stern action will be taken against those indulging in black marketing of drugs and equipment used in COVID management.

IG Amit Sinha said 24 FIRs have lodged in connection with black marketing and overcharging of drugs and equipment used in COVID management and 35 accused have been arrested. As many as 587 people have been penalised for not wearing masks and 6,057 for violating social distancing guidelines, he said.

