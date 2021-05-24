Prashant Kumar Mishra to assume charge as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra will assume charge as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court from June 1, said Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.
An official statement of the ministry said he is the senior-most Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior-most Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from June 1, 2021, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Parappillil Ramakrishnan Nair Ramachandra Merlon, Chief Justice, Chhattisgarh High Court," the statement said. (ANI)
