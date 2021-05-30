Left Menu

Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

A group of 117 healthcare workers at a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/05/29/texas-hospital-vaccine-lawsuit/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 08:45 IST
Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

A group of 117 healthcare workers at a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/05/29/texas-hospital-vaccine-lawsuit/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter on Saturday. Employees of Houston Methodist Hospital said in the lawsuit that their employer's compulsory immunization requirement violated the Nuremberg Code, a set of standards designed after World War Two to prevent experimentation on human subjects without their consent, the Post reported.

They also said the hospital presented them with the choice of either getting a vaccine or losing their job, which violated state law, and asked the court to bar Houston Medical from firing unvaccinated staffers, the report said. The report comes a day after the country's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said companies could mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a shortfall in demand for inoculations due to factors including ambivalence or skepticism about the vaccines.

Public health officials have been forced to try new strategies to persuade people to get the shots, with efforts that range from creative gimmicks to grassroots outreach resembling get-out-the-vote drives. However, the vast majority of employers have been reluctant to require workers to be vaccinated. A survey by management-side law firm Fisher Phillips earlier this year found that only 9% of the more than 700 employers surveyed said they were considering mandating vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021