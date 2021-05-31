Left Menu

DIAL launches COVID-19 vaccination centre for airport staff at Terminal 1

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Terminal 1, Delhi Airport from June 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the an official statement issued by DIAL, the move will provide an opportunity for vaccination at the workplace to over 60,000 employees of various stakeholders working as part of the Delhi Airport's ecosystem.

For this, DIAL has tied up with Manipal Hospital to inoculate the frontline airport staff of airlines, cargo business, ground handling agencies and Air Traffic Control, it said.Stating that the designated vaccination centre that has been set up at the Arrival Forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 will become operational from Tuesday, DIAL informed that all airport staff aged 18 above can register themselves and take the Covishield vaccination at this centre.The government has identified aviation as a priority sector and those working there should be considered as priority group for vaccination, this current effort by DIAL is in line with that, it said."Delhi Airport and its staff have been on the forefront ever since the outbreak of pandemic. All airport staff, including that of stakeholders, worked round-the-clock to ensure airport remains operational. They provided much needed support to the country and the countrymen during the lockdown. We are launching the vaccination drive for these COVID warriors who are part of the airport's ecosystem to save them from this dreaded virus. We hope this will help them in protecting them and their families from this pandemic," said DIAL CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.DIAL further instructed its employees who have not been vaccinated, to register themselves on the Government of India's website COWIN.GOV.IN or through the Aarogya Setu app only, following which, they can visit the vaccination centre, between 10 am to 5 pm and get themselves inoculated on payment basis -- through their employer or directly by themselves.It also stated that a registration centre, waiting lounge, and an observation lounge has been set up for those who have been vaccinated. Apart from these, there would be provision of doctors and an ambulance to deal with any emergency, it said.DIAL further informed that as per the COVID protocol, nobody would be allowed to enter the vaccination centre without registration and thermal screening. (ANI)

