Left Menu

Wanted criminal held by police in Delhi's Mangolpuri

A team of District Special Staff arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night, informed the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:16 IST
Wanted criminal held by police in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of District Special Staff arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night, informed the Delhi Police. According to the police, the absconding criminal was wanted in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

The miscreant identified as Aman was out on parole and was extorting money in the area last night when the team of special staff surrounded him in the Mangolpuri area and asked him to surrender, it said. The police further stated that he was injured in one of his legs during the encounter while trying to escape.

"A team of district special staff arrested a wanted criminal following an encounter in Mangolpuri area last night. He was injured in one of his legs during the encounter. He was out on parole and extorting money in the area," informed the Delhi Police today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021