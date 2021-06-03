Wanted criminal held by police in Delhi's Mangolpuri

A team of District Special Staff arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night, informed the Delhi Police. According to the police, the absconding criminal was wanted in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

The miscreant identified as Aman was out on parole and was extorting money in the area last night when the team of special staff surrounded him in the Mangolpuri area and asked him to surrender, it said. The police further stated that he was injured in one of his legs during the encounter while trying to escape.

Advertisement

"A team of district special staff arrested a wanted criminal following an encounter in Mangolpuri area last night. He was injured in one of his legs during the encounter. He was out on parole and extorting money in the area," informed the Delhi Police today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)