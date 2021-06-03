EU to impose new sanctions on Myanmar junta, companies -top envoy
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:23 IST
The European Union will impose a new round of sanctions on Myanmar's military junta and its economic interests in the coming days, EU foreign affair chief Josep Borrell told Reuters on Thursday.
In an interview in Jakarta after meetings with Southeast Asian diplomats, Borrell said the fresh sanctions from the EU would be the third batch introduced since the military ousted Myanmar's democratically-elected government on Feb. 1.
