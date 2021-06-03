Southeast Asian envoys arrive in Myanmar, local news agency says
Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar on Thursday ahead of planned meetings with the military junta on ending turmoil since the Feb. 1 coup, the local Delta News Agency reported.
It said Erywan Yusof, the second minister for foreign affairs for Brunei, ASEAN's chair this year, and the bloc's secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi, also from Brunei, were expected to meet junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Friday.
