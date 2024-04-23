Left Menu

"Strong, unified ASEAN can play constructive role in Indo-Pacific": Jaishankar

"We support ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific. India truly believes that a strong and unified ASEAN can play a constructive role in the emerging regional architecture of the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar said in a virtual address at the first ASEAN Future Forum on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:03 IST
"Strong, unified ASEAN can play constructive role in Indo-Pacific": Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar (Photo/X @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Batting for enhanced cooperation between India and the ASEAN countries, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Tuesday highlighted that the two sides, through greater collaboration, can play a major role in the emerging regional architecture of the Indo-Pacific. "We support ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific. India truly believes that a strong and unified ASEAN can play a constructive role in the emerging regional architecture of the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar said in a virtual address at the first ASEAN Future Forum on Tuesday.

"The synergy between India's Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN outlook on Indo Pacific (AOIP) that is reflected in our ASEAN India leaders joint statement provides a strong framework for cooperation, including and addressing challenges to comprehensive security," he added. Invoking the G20 summit hosted by India last year under its presidency of the grouping, Jaishankar said the time has arrived for the Global South to assume a greater role in international affairs.

"We also believe that the time has come for the global south to present its perspective and assume a greater role in international affairs. During our G-20 presidency last year, we held virtual Voice of Global South summits with the participation of several ASEAN member states," he said. "Today, a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world are increasingly self-evident. This brings to the fore an ever-important role of ASEAN and India in dealing with the realities of the emerging world order. It underlies the need for greater cooperation and coordination between India and ASEAN," he added.

Stressing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Jaishankar voiced concern over the growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, saying that it was important that the freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded commerce were respected and facilitated by all. "India's initiative of security and growth for all in the region SAGAR is aimed at contributing towards peace and stability in the region. Friends, it is vital that freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce are respected and facilitated by all. The 1982 UN Convention on the Laws of Seas provides a comprehensive legal framework and serves as the constitution of the seas, one within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out," the External Affairs Minister said.

"Upholding the enclose is a common and collective endeavour. Besides our efforts towards mitigation, adaptation and response capacities to deal with the impact of climate change and disasters and global challenges such as transnational crimes, terrorism, cyberattacks, human trafficking and health and food security. The digital era and increasing use of artificial intelligence have resulted in a premium being put on trust and transparency affecting our concept of security," he added. The ASEAN Future Forum got underway on Tuesday in Hanoi under the presidency of Vietnam.

The theme of the forum this year is 'Towards Fast and Sustainable Growth of a People-Centered ASEAN Community'. The event, this year, is aimed at fostering a cohesive and dynamic ASEAN business community in the digital era. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024