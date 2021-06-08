13-year-old boy electrocuted in Thane district

A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted to death while playing near his house in a village in Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boy, Sonu Saha, was playing near his house in Khoni village under Bhiwandi taluka when he came in contact with a live wire and suffered electric shocks, they said.

Advertisement

The teenager was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Nizampura police, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)