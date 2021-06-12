Maoist leader gunned down in Odisha

A member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a reward on his head, was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha's Bargarh district on Friday, the police said.

Acting on inputs about naxalite movement in Jhinj Reserve Forest, a joint team of special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), Bargarh, ventured into the area and gunned down one rebel, identified as Ravindra, a divisional committee member of the outfit, Western Range Inspector General of Police Narasingha Bhol told reporters.

Advertisement

''Around 15-20 armed naxalites were spotted in the forest, and all of them were asked to surrender. However, they opened indiscriminate fire on our personnel. Our force resorted to controlled firing in self-defence,'' Bhol said.

The exchange of fire between the Maoists and jawans continued for half an hour, he said.

One CPI (Maoist) cadre, who hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was neutralised during the operation, and an AK-47 rifle was found on him, Bhol pointed out.

Apart from that, live ammunition, electric detonators, habersack, solar plate, wrist watch, radio, plastic water jar and olive green uniform were seized from the area.

Chhattisgarh had announced a reward of Rs 7 lakh on Ravindra's head, and the Odisha government Rs 5 lakh.

He was involved in multiple criminal cases, including 18 murders, Bhol added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)